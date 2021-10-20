MWC LA 2021: ROPE to make US debut at MWC LA with its automotive smart e-call system series

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ROPE, a leading manufacturer of automotive smart e-call systems and a member company of Born2Global Centre, has independently developed multiple e-call devices, which will be featured at the company's global product launch at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2021 (Booth no.: 1123-J, South Hall), slated to be held Oct. 26–28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. ROPE is known for its smart e-call system technology that automatically sends an SOS message in the event of a car accident so that the car's driver and passengers can receive timely assistance.

BATON PLUG

The following ROPE products will be on display at this year's MWC for visitors to enjoy and experience.

BATON SOS (chargeable, currently available for purchase): A car-mounted device that detects and analyzes, through a nine-axis sensor, movements inside the vehicle and produces a distress signal if necessary

BATON PLUG (non-chargeable, new release): A car-mounted device that detects and analyzes, through a nine-axis sensor, abnormal movements inside the vehicle and produces a distress signal if necessary

BATON BIKE (battery-operated, new release): A device that can be mounted on personal mobility devices (e.g. bicycles)

BATON SOS is a chargeable, first-generation product that has gained much positive feedback from users in Korea, Germany, Spain, and Japan. Most of this positive feedback can be attributed to the fact that the device increases the peace of mind of automobile drivers and their passengers. There have been numerous social media posts from users in Korea and Japan who credit the BATON SOS for transmitting an SOS message that helped them receive timely medical attention after they lost consciousness in a serious car accident. Unsurprisingly, these posts have resulted in increased interest in and purchases of the product.

BATON PLUG, soon to be launched, is powered by the car's cigarette lighter socket or USB port instead of using batteries. This makes the device, compatible with any type of car, more convenient to use and also increases the sensitivity of the device's internal sensor. Following one year of field testing in Korea, preparations are now underway for the product's global, strategic launch, which is planned for 2023.

ROPE CEO Jason Cho said, "Traffic accidents, which annually cause significant loss of property and human lives, are a social problem that countries worldwide continue to make multi-faceted efforts to prevent. Despite these ongoing efforts, however, due to various reasons, the number of traffic accidents is steadily increasing in tandem with the number of accident-caused fatalities. The e-call system is increasingly being utilized to ensure that emergency personnel can respond quickly to traffic accidents, which minimizes property damage and the loss of human life. ROPE's products—which either automatically or manually send the exact location coordinates of a vehicle in distress along with an SOS message to the nearest emergency response center—are the best e-call system devices currently available. I am confident that our products—which allow for a more timely response to car accidents—will contribute significantly to alleviating the traffic accident-related problems in many countries."

BATON PLUG is planning to launch on Kickstarter during MWC (October 26-28). Through its campaign, they aim to expand and enhance the user experience. Early bird backers can receive the product starting at just $49.00 USD.

For more detailed information on ROPE, visit www.batonplug.com.

About ROPE

ROPE (www.batonplug.com), a startup founded in 2018, develops e-call systems—able to be mounted to any mode of transportation and report accidents "on their own"— with the goal of reducing property damage and the loss of human life. The company is currently engaged in R&D for the launch of a smartphone app version of the BATON SOS, a second-generation product designed for global distribution. ROPE is also making great strides in the development of an AI-based accident prediction system, which involves applying big data on personal mobility devices and accidents to the company's own algorithm for analysis. In the long-term, ROPE aims to provide solutions not only for the reporting but also for the prevention of traffic accidents.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

