Create A Dazzling Winter Wonderland With New LuxeSparkle™ Holiday Lights Luxurious holiday lighting with sparkling two-tone white or multicolor LEDs.

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New LuxeSparkle™ – the latest LED LightShow® technology by Gemmy Industries – delivers a luxurious and sparkling light show for holiday decorators who love a touch of glamour.

LuxeSparkle two-tone technology includes steady champagne and sparkling white lights for an elegant, shimmering look. The multicolor technology includes steady pink, white, green, blue, and yellow lights with sparkling flashes of white.

Available in light string and net light styles, these shimmering lights are perfect for indoor and outdoor decorating.

"LuxeSparkle delivers an elegant and dazzling effect. The two-toned white LEDs offer a solution that allows the decorator to mix LuxeSparkle with their own white LED or clear incandescent lights, yet still have a cohesive and elegant look," said Steven Harris, Vice President of Product Development at Gemmy. "The multicolor LEDs give you all your favorite traditional Christmas light colors with a magical sparkling effect."

Both colors are available in C9 and icicle light string that sparkle and shimmer. The icicle light string is fringed with a dramatic 70 LED lights. Use either style to decorate along rooflines or porch railings, indoor and outdoor trees, or any location where Christmas lights are enjoyed.

Pair light strings with LuxeSparkle net lights for an over-the-top, eye-catching light show. Perfect for bushes or landscaping, LuxeSparkle net lights come in a 70-count set of two-tone white or a 72-count set of multicolor mini LED lights.

Shop Luxe Sparkle™ (MSRP 24.98 – 29.99) in-store or online at The Home Depot.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

