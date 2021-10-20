David's Bridal Announces Launch of First-Ever Comprehensive Wedding Planning Mobile Application

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today the launch of the David's Bridal Planning App. The launch of the application is the latest addition to the suite of wedding planning tools and resources offered by David's Bridal, positioning the brand as the premier wedding planning expert.

The planning app is yet another digital solution from David's Bridal in its strategic effort to respond to the evolving needs of the modern couple. The app not only meets couples where they are in their wedding planning journey but provides them with the tools they need from engagement to "I do". Available for download in the App Store and Google Play store, the planning app offers comprehensive wedding planning solutions right at the bride's fingertips. Users can create their own custom wedding website hosted by Blueprint Registry right from the mobile app (for free!) and manage their own universal wedding registry giving coupes the power to add gifts from any retailer, import existing registries, create a cash registry, and so much more powered by Blueprint Registry. In the app, users can generate a robust wedding checklist with customization options specific to a couple's event as well as a vision board, various style quizzes, and even book an appointment at their local David's Bridal store or a virtual video appointment.

Since its strategic asset acquisition of Blueprint Registry in 2018, David's Bridal has been rapidly expanding into the wedding planning space to offer a true one-stop-shop experience for their customers with a focus on growing their omni-channel operations. From its planning toolkit to 24/7 customer support, monthly consumer insights report, the Pearl Report, YouTube Live channel, and their latest asset acquisition of Rustic Wedding Chic, David's is relentlessly focused on serving their customers throughout their entire wedding journey and beyond. The launch of their planning app is a natural addition to their planning tool offerings.

"Our monthly Pearl Report has consistently indicated month over month that roughly 80%+ brides feel stressed or overwhelmed during her planning journey," said Lizzy Ellingson, Chief Digital Experience Officer for David's Bridal. "She is looking for on-demand access right at her fingertips, anytime day or night. We have committed to walking alongside her throughout her journey, meeting her where she is and making the planning process easier. Our first-ever mobile app accomplishes exactly that and more. We're proud to serve her in so many ways."

The announcement of the planning app is the latest advancement in the transformation for David's. The bridal retailer continues to unveil innovative solutions to better serve their customer including the launch of Diamond, their industry leading loyalty program, their asset acquisition of premier online wedding destination, Rustic Wedding Chic, the launch of 3D and AR technologies on their website, their exclusive partnership with The Black Tux, and The Bouqs Company Weddings, their added payment solution through Affirm, and their Virtual Stylist and Appointment Experience.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

