Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is pleased to announce SEBtilis™ received a No Objections Letter from the FDA for its GRAS submission. GRAS stands for Generally Recognized As Safe.

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The GRAS Notification Program is a voluntary submission for products that are intended as food additives. Based on our extensive research, specifications, intended usage, history, preparation, and reports, the GRAS submission for SEBtilis™ (Specialty's branded Bacillus subtilis) was reviewed by the FDA and granted a No Further Questions letter regarding its safety.

"Our top-notch team of scientists, researchers, and regulatory staff work tirelessly to bring you the safest, most efficacious natural health solutions, and we couldn't be prouder," said Vic Rathi, Founder and President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics.

A spore-forming, shelf-stable probiotic, SEBtilis™ (Bacillus subtilis), creates a protective endospore around itself that allows it to survive the journey to the gut, where it thrives. It is also able to withstand manufacturing and distribution practices without refrigeration, saving manufacturer resources. *

Studies show SEBtilis™ (Bacillus subtilis) promotes intestinal homeostasis, the production of antimicrobials targeting pathogenic organisms, lipid metabolism, normal oxidative stress levels, and immune health. The powerful spore-former can be used in dietary supplements, protein powders, drinks, and baked goods.*

SEBtilis™ (Bacillus subtilis) has also received approval as a natural health product by Health Canada. It is also Vegan, Kosher, Halal, and Non-GMO Project Certified.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a leading probiotic manufacturer offering a full line of more than 25 probiotic strains, including Lactobacillus, Saccharomyces, Bifidobacterium, and Bacillus – for a range of nutraceutical, food, and beverage applications. They are science-backed, with multiple studies showing their safety and benefits. *

As a true manufacturer with decades of experience in nutraceuticals, we have supply chain visibility and provide unparalleled technical support through every step of the process. Our strict quality standards are backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics