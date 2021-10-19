CNA Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $0.94 Per Share and Core Income of $0.87 Per Share

- Net income was $256 million versus $213 million in the prior year quarter; core income was $237 million versus $193 million in the prior year quarter.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) today announced third quarter 2021 net income of $256 million, or $0.94 per share, versus $213 million, or $0.79 per share, in the prior year quarter. Core income for the quarter was $237 million, or $0.87 per share, versus $193 million, or $0.71 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Our Property & Casualty segments produced core income of $217 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $19 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to higher net catastrophe losses and lower net investment income partially offset by improved non-catastrophe current accident year underwriting results. The underlying combined ratio of 91.1% for the third quarter 2021 is the third consecutive quarter with a record underlying combined ratio. Property & Casualty segments, excluding third party captives, generated gross written premium growth of 10% and net written premium growth of 5%, led by new business growth of 24% and strong written rate increases of 8%.

Our Life & Group and Corporate & Other segments produced core income (loss) for the third quarter of 2021 of $41 million and $(21) million, respectively. Life & Group results for the third quarter included no unlocking event for active life reserves and a $31 million after-tax benefit due to a reduction in claim reserves from the annual claim reviews.

CNA Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, payable December 2, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30 ($ millions, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income $ 256



$ 213



$ 936



$ 303

Core income (a) 237



193



841



400

















Net income per diluted share $ 0.94



$ 0.79



$ 3.43



$ 1.11

Core income per diluted share 0.87



0.71



3.08



1.47





September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Book value per share $ 46.67



$ 46.82

Book value per share excluding AOCI

45.39





43.86







(a) Management utilizes the core income (loss) financial measure to monitor the Company's operations.

Please refer herein to the Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures section of this

press release for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

"Our third quarter results were very strong, with core income increasing by 23% despite the elevated catastrophe losses. Our results were highlighted by the third consecutive quarter of record underlying combined ratio of 91.1%, double-digit gross written premium growth across all of our P&C business segments and excellent new business growth of 24%. Additionally, earned rate increase in the quarter was 11%, substantially above long-run loss cost trends, and we continue to achieve strong written rate increases which were 8% in the quarter. We also recorded solid investment income and favorable life and group results. We are well positioned to increasingly capitalize on the favorable market conditions we anticipate into 2022," said Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.

Property & Casualty Operations



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Gross written premiums ex. 3rd party captives $ 2,224





$ 2,014





$ 6,790





$ 6,253



GWP ex. 3rd party captives change (% year over year) 10

%







9

%





Net written premiums $ 1,909





$ 1,821





$ 5,755





$ 5,614



NWP change (% year over year) 5

%







3

%





Net investment income $ 271





$ 292





$ 872





$ 713



Core income 217





236





831





482



























Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 60.2

%

60.5

%

59.9

%

59.9

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 9.2





8.7





6.3





10.1



Effect of development-related items (0.3)





(0.4)





(0.4)





(0.8)



Loss ratio 69.1

%

68.8

%

65.8

%

69.2

%























Expense ratio 30.7

%

31.8

%

31.3

%

32.9

%























Combined ratio 100.0

%

100.9

%

97.4

%

102.4

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 91.1

%

92.6

%

91.5

%

93.1

%

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 1.5 points as compared with the prior year quarter. The expense ratio improved 1.1 points compared to the prior year quarter driven by net earned premium growth of 6%. The underlying loss ratio improved 0.3 points.

The combined ratio improved 0.9 points as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $178 million , or 9.2 points of the loss ratio in the quarter compared with $160 million , or 8.7 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Catastrophe losses in the third quarter of 2021 include $114 million for Hurricane Ida. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 0.3 points in the current quarter compared with 0.4 points of improvement in the prior year quarter.

P&C segments, excluding third party captives, generated gross written premium growth of 10% and net written premium growth of 5%.

Business Operating Highlights

Specialty



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Gross written premiums ex. 3rd party captives $ 943





$ 861





$ 2,656





$ 2,413



GWP ex. 3rd party captives change (% year over year) 10

%







10

%





Net written premiums $ 822





$ 795





$ 2,350





$ 2,231



NWP change (% year over year) 3

%







5

%





Core income $ 173





$ 168





$ 531





$ 354



























Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 59.1

%

60.0

%

59.1

%

59.8

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 0.4





1.0





0.4





5.7



Effect of development-related items (1.8)





(2.0)





(1.7)





(2.1)



Loss ratio 57.7

%

59.0

%

57.8

%

63.4

%























Expense ratio 30.6

%

30.5

%

30.4

%

31.5

%























Combined ratio 88.2

%

89.5

%

88.3

%

95.0

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 89.6

%

90.5

%

89.6

%

91.4

%

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 0.9 points as compared with the prior year quarter largely driven by an improvement in the underlying loss ratio.

The combined ratio improved by 1.3 points as compared with the prior year quarter. Favorable net prior period development improved the loss ratio by 1.8 points in the quarter compared with 2.0 points of improvement in the prior year quarter.

Gross written premiums, excluding third party captives, grew 10% and net written premiums grew 3% for the third quarter of 2021.

Commercial



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Gross written premiums ex. 3rd party captives $ 1,005





$ 915





$ 3,176





$ 3,018



GWP ex. 3rd party captives change (% year over year) 10

%







5

%





Net written premiums $ 831





$ 804





$ 2,622





$ 2,703



NWP change (% year over year) 3

%







(3)

%





Core income $ 27





$ 41





$ 233





$ 113



























Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 61.5

%

60.8

%

60.8

%

60.1

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 18.6





17.0





12.6





14.3



Effect of development-related items 0.5





0.6





0.6





0.1



Loss ratio 80.6

%

78.4

%

74.0

%

74.5

%























Expense ratio 30.4

%

32.3

%

31.4

%

33.2

%























Combined ratio 111.6

%

111.3

%

106.0

%

108.3

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 92.5

%

93.7

%

92.8

%

93.9

%

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 1.2 points as compared with the prior year quarter. The expense ratio improved 1.9 points driven primarily by net earned premium growth of 4% and lower acquisition costs. This was partially offset by a 0.7 point increase in the underlying loss ratio.

The combined ratio increased 0.3 points as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $166 million , or 18.6 points of the loss ratio in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $146 million , or 17.0 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter.

Gross written premiums, excluding third party captives, grew 10% and net written premiums grew 3% for the third quarter of 2021.

International



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Gross written premiums $ 276





$ 238





$ 958





$ 822



GWP change (% year over year) 16

%







17

%





Net written premiums $ 256





$ 222





$ 783





$ 680



NWP change (% year over year) 15

%







15

%





Core income $ 17





$ 27





$ 67





$ 15



























Loss ratio excluding catastrophes and development 58.9

%

60.1

%

59.2

%

60.1

% Effect of catastrophe impacts 3.4





3.0





2.0





8.9



Effect of development-related items 1.1





0.1





0.3





(0.4)



Loss ratio 63.4

%

63.2

%

61.5

%

68.6

%























Expense ratio 32.1

%

34.9

%

33.3

%

35.6

%























Combined ratio 95.5

%

98.1

%

94.8

%

104.2

% Combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development 91.0

%

95.0

%

92.5

%

95.7

%

The combined ratio excluding catastrophes and development improved 4.0 points as compared with the prior year quarter. The expense ratio improved 2.8 points driven by net earned premium growth of 15% and lower acquisition costs. The underlying loss ratio improved 1.2 points.

The combined ratio improved 2.6 points as compared with the prior year quarter. Net catastrophe losses were $9 million , or 3.4 points of the loss ratio in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $7 million , or 3.0 points of the loss ratio, for the prior year quarter. Unfavorable net prior year development increased the loss ratio by 1.1 points in the quarter compared with 0.1 points in the prior year quarter.

Gross written premiums grew 16%, or 11% excluding currency fluctuations, and net written premiums grew 15%, or 10% excluding currency fluctuations, for the third quarter of 2021.

Life & Group



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net earned premiums $ 123





$ 127





$ 369





$ 380



Net investment income 240





208





724





622



Core income (loss) 41





(35)





120





(17)





Core results improved $76 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the prior year quarter.

In Long Term Care, there was no unlocking event in the quarter for active life reserves as a result of the Gross Premium Valuation. Core income for the third quarter of 2021 included a $31 million favorable impact from the reduction in long term care claim reserves resulting from the annual claim reserve review. Core loss for the third quarter of 2020 included a $59 million charge related to the recognition of an active life reserve premium deficiency for long term care policies. The results for the third quarter of 2020 also included a $36 million charge related to the increase in the structured settlement claim reserves partially offset by a $30 million impact from the reduction in long term care claim reserves, both resulting from the annual claim reserve reviews.

Corporate & Other



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net investment income $ 2





$ 17





$ 12





$ 45



Interest expense 28





32





84





94



Core loss (21)





(8)





(110)





(65)





Core loss increased $13 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared with the prior year quarter primarily driven by lower net investment income.

Net Investment Income



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net investment income $ 513





$ 517





$ 1,608





$ 1,380













































Net investment income decreased $4 million as compared with the prior year quarter.

About the Company

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com .

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Core Income (Loss)

Core income (loss) is calculated by excluding from net income (loss) the after-tax effects of net investment gains or losses and any cumulative effects of changes in accounting guidance. The calculation of core income (loss) excludes net investment gains or losses because net investment gains or losses are generally driven by economic factors that are not necessarily reflective of our primary operations. Management monitors core income (loss) for each business segment to assess segment performance. Presentation of consolidated core income (loss) is deemed to be a non-GAAP financial measure.



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income $ 256



$ 213



$ 936



$ 303

Less: Net investment gains (losses) 19



20



95



(97)

Core income $ 237



$ 193



$ 841



$ 400



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share to Core Income (Loss) per Diluted Share

Core income (loss) per diluted share provides management and investors with a valuable measure of the Company's operating performance for the same reasons applicable to its underlying measure, core income (loss). Core income (loss) per diluted share is core income (loss) on a per diluted share basis.



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income per diluted share $ 0.94



$ 0.79



$ 3.43



$ 1.11

Less: Net investment gains (losses) 0.07



0.08



0.35



(0.36)

Core income per diluted share $ 0.87



$ 0.71



$ 3.08



$ 1.47



Reconciliation of Book Value per Share to Book Value per Share Excluding AOCI

Book value per share excluding AOCI allows management and investors to analyze the amount of the Company's net worth primarily attributable to the Company's business operations. The Company believes this measurement is useful as it reduces the effect of items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period, primarily based on changes in interest rates.



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Book value per share $ 46.67



$ 46.82

Less: Per share impact of AOCI 1.28



2.96

Book value per share excluding AOCI $ 45.39



$ 43.86



Calculation of Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity

Core return on equity provides management and investors with a measure of how effectively the Company is investing the portion of the Company's net worth that is primarily attributable to its business operations.



Results for the Three Months

Ended September 30

Results for the Nine Months

Ended September 30

($ millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Annualized net income $ 1,022



$ 855



$ 1,248



$ 405



Average stockholders' equity including AOCI (a) 12,666



11,833



12,686



12,118



Return on equity 8.1

% 7.2

% 9.8

% 3.3

%

















Annualized core income $ 948



$ 772



$ 1,122



$ 533



Average stockholders' equity excluding AOCI (a) 12,238



11,550



12,111



11,887



Core return on equity 7.7

% 6.7

% 9.3

% 4.5

%





(a) Average stockholders' equity is calculated using a simple average of the beginning and ending balances for the period.

