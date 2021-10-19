CapabilitySource Sponsors 8th Annual Digital Marketing for Financial Services New York Summit Financial services marketers to hear from thought leaders, including CapaabilitySource, on industry trends and actionable strategies for achieving marketing operations success.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16 and 17, CapabilitySource will act as a sponsor and speaker at the 8th annual Digital Marketing for Financial Services New York Summit. CapabilitySource will host their own session on marketing innovation at the Summit, alongside other leading marketers from companies including Amazon, Citi Bank, Western Union and Charles Schwab.

CapabilitySource (PRNewsfoto/CapabilitySource)

At the virtual event, CapabilitySource President and CEO Glenn Coward and Marketing Manager Eve Bova will define marketing innovation and how to achieve best-in-class results. On average, 18 to 21 percent of marketing budget is allocated to marketing innovation, yet many marketers struggle to define what it is. DMFS NY attendees will hear how to optimize and protect the innovation budget through effective execution and measurement of innovation initiatives.

"So often we see organizations approaching marketing innovation in an ad hoc manner or using budgets toward projects that are not actually marketing innovation," said Coward. "We hope our audience will walk away with a clear definition of what marketing innovation really is and tools to measure the impact of innovation and the knowledge necessary to gain control of the marketing innovation budget."

The DMFS Summit series offers marketing professionals the opportunity to hear from industry veterans on topics such as driving conversion across multiple channels, engaging customers with content and leveraging B2B social media. As the largest digital marketing forum geared specifically toward financial services, the DMFS Summit highlights the real-life experiences and successes from some of the most accomplished marketers. Attendees will gather actionable insights for driving digital marketing ROI and using marketing technology to advance marketing capabilities at their firms.

"The Digital Marketing for Financial Services (DMFS) Summit series is a unique event," said Coward. "It strikes just the right balance between thought leadership and practical application. Its focus on FinServ best practices, innovations and advice from marketers to marketers is refreshing. It's not about a vendor's technology. For me, DMFS is the marketing forum to learn how to do new things in new ways."

Prospective attendees can get 20 percent off the event's registration fee using CapabilitySource's code DMFSNYCS20. For more information about the Digital Marketing for Financial Services New York Summit 2021, click here.

About CapabilitySource: CapabilitySource is a marketing operations consultancy that provides technology strategy, implementation, integration and support services with specializations in collaborative work management and marketing innovation. We help marketers in companies of all sizes use innovative approaches to solve every day, operational challenges and establish unique competitive advantages. Our team delivers solutions that realize up to $1 million in annual cost savings while increasing marketing capacity by up to 30 percent.

