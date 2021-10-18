Yili Group Attends COP15 Ecological Civilization Forum to Discuss Biodiversity Conservation

Yili announces latest biodiversity conservation initiatives: "Save Endangered Asian Elephants" and "Smart Grasslands"

Yili attends COP15 , showcasing progress of "Yili Homeland Initiative" and discussing plans on biodiversity conservation

KUNMING, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14, the Ecological Civilization Forum under the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) kicked off in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China. As a representative of business enterprises, Yili was invited to the sub-forum of "Ecological Civilization and Biodiversity Mainstreaming". During the session, Yili showcased the progress of the "Yili Homeland Initiative" and discussed plans for biodiversity conservation along with experts worldwide.

Yili plans to invest five million yuan to save endangered Asian elephants.

Yili "Smart Grasslands" Project

Yili Satine joined hands with the Chinese National Committee for UNESCO's MAB programme to launch China's first "Smart Grasslands" monitoring and protection project, according to Zhao Xin, Vice President of Yili Group.

Protecting grassland ecosystems requires better understanding of grasslands, and the key is to acquire more accurate and detailed information. The project aims to extensively monitor and collect data on grasslands in a more intelligent manner. To be more specific, the latest infrared monitoring technology and automatic camera systems will be applied to collect data and support related research efforts and future conservation projects.

Yili has long been committed to grassland protection. By promoting integrated farming on the pastures in Ar Horqin Banner, the annual output of superior alfalfa and oats there has amounted to over 40,000 tons, while 46,000 mu (≈ 30.7km²) of degraded grasslands have been improved.

"Yili Homeland Initiative"

Under the initiative, Yili has dedicated itself to biodiversity conservation through multiple actions with WWF and the China Green Foundation, covering smart grasslands protection, wetland protection in Northeast China, and habitat protection for Asian elephants.

On the eve of COP15, Yili Group officially unveiled the "Save the Endangered Asian Elephant" project. Yili plans to work together with China Green Foundation over the next five years with an investment of no less than five million yuan. In addition, Yili's Plant Selected oat milk now has a new package design featuring the theme of "sending elephants back home". Three percent of the product sales will be dedicated to supporting the elephant protection initiative.

The project will unfold across five aspects, namely restoring habitats, rescuing wild elephants, strengthening protection, engaging the communities, and educating the public on natural sciences.

Green Production and Operations

In 2020 alone, 114 of Yili's suppliers were encouraged to transition to green packages, degradable and recyclable materials, and standard processing techniques. Additionally, Yili adheres to green factory principles and environmental protection across multiple stages, ranging from architectural design to the selection of building materials, and energy and resource efficiency.

Yili has also embraced environment-friendly packaging materials. All Yili Satine Milk products are packaged with FSC-certified materials, and plant-based bottle caps made of sustainable and recyclable sugarcane are put into use in China for the first time. This will help reduce carbon footprints and the reliance on fossil fuels.

In commemoration of the first COP15 held in China, Yili Satine Milk launched a limited-edition packaging under the theme of biodiversity conservation. The plant-based bottle cap and the FSC-certified package materials represent a call for consumers to join the endeavor to safeguard the environment. Consumers may also watch a live streaming themed on grassland ecological protection by scanning the QR code on the bottle package.

