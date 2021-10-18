Genpact Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Procurement Outsourcing Report 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group, a leading research firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Procurement Outsourcing (PO)– Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

The report highlights Genpact's strengths across strategic sourcing, category management, source-to-pay capabilities, as well as enhancing user experience for clients by offering a unified front-end solution across source-to-pay processes, all essential to successful transformation in the procurement space.

"Genpact emerged as a Leader in Everest Group's 2021 Procurement Outsourcing (PO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, due to its deep domain expertise, operational consulting capabilities, and digital solutions that enable it to provide end-to-end procurement and digital transformation services to its clients," said Shirley Hung, Partner, Everest Group. "It is recognized as a Star Performer, as it achieved some of the highest YoY revenue growth, enhanced its digital analytics capabilities through the Enquero acquisition and continued investments to strengthen its category management capabilities. It also expanded its market presence in APAC and North America and opened new delivery centers in South Africa, LATAM, and North America."

Everest Group recognized Genpact's ability to create innovative technology-enabled procurement solutions through a combination of internal talent development, acquisitions, partnerships, and in-house tools. This includes the company's upskilling, training, and development initiatives through its internal learning platform, Genome, enhancing domain and technology capabilities. Additionally, the report highlights Genpact's enhanced advanced analytics and digital transformation capabilities through its recent acquisition of Enquero, a data engineering and analytics firm known for digital transformation services.

"As organizations respond to the evolving impact of COVID-19, they are increasingly relying on transformed procurement solutions to deliver business outcomes that optimize speed, drive innovation, and manage risk," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "Everest Group's assessment underscores Genpact's ability to partner with our clients to meet these demands, and reimagine procurement by combining Genpact's deep domain, digital expertise, and consulting capabilities, to deliver transformation."

See these links for more information about Genpact's procurement transformation capabilities and a custom version of the Everest Group report.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Michael Schneider

Genpact Media Relations – Global

+1 (217) 260-5041

michael.schneider@genpact.com

Danielle D'Angelo

Genpact Media Relations – Americas

+1 914-336-7951

danielle.dangelo@genpact.com

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – India

+91 9823133365

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

Anthony Mcdade

Genpact Media Relations – Australia

+61 412 091 010

anthony.mcdade@genpact.com

Judith Schunke

Genpact Media Relations – Europe

+447887661155

judith.schunke@genpact.com

Satoko Hashiba

Genpact Media Relations – Japan

+81 80 4944 3907

satoko.hashiba@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact