TD SYNNEX Earns the Microsoft Business Applications 2021-2022 Inner Circle Award

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem announced their legacy company, Tech Data, has won the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021-2022 Inner Circle award, an honor reserved for the top 1% echelon of Microsoft Business Application Partners worldwide. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements and performance with a high standard of excellence by delivering solutions that help organizations transform and accelerate their success.

"We are fortunate to have a strategic partner in Microsoft who recognizes the value our combined efforts bring to the Business Application partner eco-system," said Sergio Farache, chief strategy officer, TD SYNNEX. "In partnership with Microsoft, TD SYNNEX is passionate about providing vertical industry expertise, innovation, repeatable value-added solutions and services around the Business Application and Power Platform cloud stack to our global community of customers as they undergo a fundamental digital transformation"

"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead.

"Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize TD SYNNEX for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

