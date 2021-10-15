Lucid Announces Canadian Pricing for Luxury EV Lineup, with Lucid Air Starting at $105,000 CAD; Opens First Canadian Studio Location, in Vancouver

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, today unveiled pricing details of the full Lucid Air lineup for Canadian customers, which starts at $105,000 for Lucid Air Pure. Customers can now reserve all Lucid Air models online from $400 CAD at lucidmotors.com/en-ca/air/reserve. This is the first time Lucid has confirmed pricing outside of the US market.

The Lucid Studio at CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, B.C. open its doors to customers today, representing the 10th Studio in a growing network of locations and the first in Canada, with plans to another in the Toronto area in 2022 and other Canadian locations to follow.

Lucid also announced that its newest retail location – the Lucid Studio at CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, B.C. – will open its doors to customers on Saturday, October 16. While at the Lucid Studio, visitors can experience the Lucid Air and learn more about the full lineup. This location, the 10th in a growing network of Lucid Studios, serves as the company's first studio outside of the US, representing the first step in Lucid's plans to significantly expand its global network in 2022. The company plans to open its next Canadian Studio location in the Toronto area in 2022, with other Canadian locations to follow.

"Announcing Canadian pricing and our first retail location in the country in tandem is critical in bringing the Lucid brand to Canada," said Zak Edson, Senior Director, Sales and Service, Lucid Group. "This opening is the first of many announcements for locations outside of the U.S. market as we continue our rapid global expansion."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently released its official range estimate for the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range, which is the longest range for any electric car rated by the EPA: 520 miles/836 km on a single charge, more than 185 kms over its closest competitor. The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and Lucid Air Grand Touring also achieved EPA estimated ranges far beyond any other EV. With customer-quality cars now coming off the line, Lucid has confirmed US deliveries will begin later this month. Canadian deliveries will follow shortly after.

Lucid Air Pricing (CAD) Power Projected Range Lucid Air Pure $105,000 480 hp 653 km Lucid Air Touring $129,000 620 hp 653 km Lucid Air Grand Touring $189,000 800 hp 830 km Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance $229,000 1,111 hp 758 km Lucid Air Dream Edition Range $229,000 933 hp 836 km

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid's Vancouver Studio allows customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in a location that underscores the company's unique design aesthetic. Exploring a Lucid Studio, visitors will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California. Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air with an elevated digital experience. Using a 4K VR configurator, Lucid's Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds to showcase seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color.

Virtual Experience

Mirroring the luxury one-to-one Studio experience online for those who prefer shopping from home, customers can take advantage of "Lucid Studio Live," a cloud-based configuration solution powered by ZeroLight's Concierge product. From the comfort of their own homes, customers can virtually interact with a car while a Lucid representative guides them through key features and configuration options.

Future Studio & Service Centers

The Lucid Studio at CF Pacific Centre is the first to open in Canada and will be followed by a Studio in Toronto. Additional locations will open throughout Canada in 2022 as Lucid continues to expand its presence globally.

Customers can visit during normal business hours or can book a personal appointment by contacting the Lucid team at lucidmotors.com/en-ca/contact. They can always start exploring the Lucid Air through the "Design Yours" configurator.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Lucid Air features a luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin in late October.

