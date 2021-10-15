ECRID, the New Credit Bureau Files New IPO

STUART, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRID (OTC: ECDD) is the New Credit Bureau (www.ECRID.com) that offers each member the opportunity to create their own personal ECRID Credit Report with conventional and unconventional creditors that they have paid on time to validate their credit worthiness (rental payments included) to lenders. Each Credit Report Holder starts out with a Perfect 950 Credit Score.

An ECRID executive said, "We're extremely excited and thrilled to prepare to launch one of the most exciting and novel Fintech Credit Lending platforms of its kind, at a time where a large percentage of adults have cash flow, but unfortunately deemed to have poor credit scores."

First, ECRID Bill Pay Service is second to none. ECRID Credit Report Holders will pay their monthly bills listed on their ECRID Credit Report, through an automated ECRID Electronic Payment System. Once payment is processed, the ECRID Credit Score and payment status will update in real time on the ECRID User's Credit Report. This process and method gives Lenders validation on how each ECRID Credit Report Holder pays their bills. Secondly, ECRID Credit Report Holders will be able to apply for loans (Home, Auto & Personal loans) inside their ECRID Business Center. Lenders will have access to sign up at www.ECRID.com to become a member and offer their services to the ECRID Credit Report Holders who are looking for financing. The goal is to start offering lending services in November 2021. ECRID Lenders will be asked not to pull an Equifax, Experion, or Transunion credit report, but instead, base their Novel Fintech Sector Lending on the actual individual user's ECRID Credit Report. This will give the ECRID User (borrower) a fresh start and a second chance at reestablishing themselves as credit-worthy borrowers. The company's (ECRID) primary objective is to base the lending decision on the user's (borrower) ECRID Credit Report along with the user's (borrower) income-to-debt ratio.

The ECRID Referral Program is an exciting and extremely lucrative novel tech platform that pays you, the new ECRID member, $75 every time someone clicks on your ECRID Social Media ad, and the new ECRID user creates their ECRID Credit Report. It's free to sign up as an ECRID Member and Start Making Money! It costs $25 to create an ECRID Credit Profile (Your Creditor's Information) and a minimum of four ECRID Credit Profiles are required to generate your ECRID Credit Report ($100).

