Kiosk News from the Industry Group and the Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA)

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October news from the Industry Group and Kiosk Association. InfoComm (AVIXA) is the biggest digital signage AV show in the U.S. KMA is official media partner. See a list of exhibitors and information . We have rated this as a "green light" for safety given the safety protocols exceed the recommended CDC guidelines.

October 27-29 is the date and yes we have free passes. Contact craig@catareno.com for more info.

Our ADA and Accessibility committee is holding a general conference call later this month (28th) at 11am to discuss accessibility and self-service. There is limited space so contact us early as possible and Nicky will get back to you. Contact info is craig@catareno.com or call 720-324-1837 (Denver MT). KMA works closely with the U.S. Access Board and has relationships with entities such as the National Federation of the Blind and the RNIB. Key resources in the past include NCR and LG.

NRF in New York in January -- preparations are underway for our booth. We will be showcasing accessibility in multiple form factors and in the POS space.

News This Month

"But wait, there's more..." -- the Industry Group has expanded its news coverage via Flip.It . Every month, more than 100 million people open Flipboard looking for content. It's one of the internet's largest referrers of traffic to publishers, behind only Google and Facebook. Sixteen magazines covering specific topics with news from all over the world. The top level link is here . Whether best digital signage, menu boards, POS, thin client technology, retail automation or ADA and Accessibility. Android and iOS app for mobile is available.

