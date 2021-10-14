HealthPlanOne Receives Its 11th Marcum Tech Top 40 Award For Company Growth Medicare and Health Insurance Sales, Marketing, and Technology Organization Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in Connecticut

TRUMBULL, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthPlanOne LLC, a fast-growing company at the cross-section of technology, analytics, marketing, and customer experience, was named to the 2021 Marcum Tech Top 40 list. It's the eleventh time HealthPlanOne has made the annual list, published by accounting and advisory services firm Marcum LLP. The list recognizes the fastest growing technology and life sciences companies in Connecticut.

"We are honored to be recognized by Marcum for our continued growth," said founder and Chief Executive Officer Bill Stapleton. "We are well positioned to provide technology-enhanced healthcare enrollment for customers nationwide as the market's demand for our digital brokerage solutions continues to increase. We're committed to simplifying the process of choosing Medicare options for healthcare consumers, so each can choose the plan that best supports their unique needs at the right price point."

Now in its 14th year, the Marcum Tech Top 40 recognizes technology and life sciences companies across six industry sections, including: advanced manufacturing; energy, environment, or green technology; IT services; life sciences; new media, internet, or telecommunications; and software. Awardees must earn at least $3 million in annual revenue and demonstrate a four-year record of growth.

The program is dedicated to showcasing Connecticut companies that have persevered against tremendous odds to achieve truly impressive growth, and to become exemplars for other tech companies seeking models of success.

The Marcum Tech Top 40 awards are designed to recognize and celebrate rising tech businesses and innovators, and showcase the culture of technology in Connecticut. For more information on the Marcum Tech Top 40, as well as registration for this and other events, visit www.ct.org.

About HealthPlanOne

HealthPlanOne is a fast-growing company at the cross-section of technology, analytics, marketing, and customer experience. The company launched the ClearMatch™ Medicare brand, in order to help "decomplexify" Medicare for customers across the country to match each customer with the optimal plan, with a focus on the long term, to support better health and deliver peace of mind. Since 2006, HealthPlanOne's highly experienced agents, uniquely personal service, diverse solutions, and proprietary analytics have made the company one of the highest performing lead generation, member acquisition and retention teams in the industry. With nine locations across the country, HealthPlanOne serves consumers in every state. In 2020, HealthPlanOne announced a recapitalization of the company with Lightyear Capital, which led to a cash investment supporting future growth and strategic objectives. For more information, visit HealthPlanOne.com.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory services firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, executive search and staffing, and strategic marketing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. Marcum is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Firm is a founding member of LEA Global and is the exclusive U.S partner firm of ECOVIS International. Ever wonder where the people with all the answers get all the answers? #AskMarcum.

