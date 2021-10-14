Darktrace Self-Learning AI Defends Organizations Across All 16 CISA Critical Infrastructure Sectors

Organizations deemed vital to the United States turn to autonomous technology to fight back against a new era of cyber-threats

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that its Self-Learning AI is defending organizations across all 16 critical infrastructure sectors designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Within CISA, the Office of Infrastructure Protection leads efforts to manage risks to critical infrastructure, deeming them "essential to the economy, security, and sustainment of the American way of life." Self-Learning AI has proved crucial in this mission. It augments human teams and takes autonomous action to detect and respond to threats against the country's most sensitive systems and critical data—at the earliest stages of an attack.

Self-Learning AI works by constantly evolving its understanding of both IT and operational technologies, allowing it to identify the subtle, emerging signs of a cyber-threat and take targeted action to interrupt encroaching attacks. These real-time alerts enable critical infrastructure organizations to continue business operations without disruption.

The technology also allows defenders of critical infrastructure to achieve the Biden Administration's goals outlined in the National Security Memorandum on Protecting Critical Infrastructure Control Systems — namely threat visibility, indications, detections, warnings, and facilitating response.

Darktrace Self-Learning AI has successfully fought back against insider threats, supply chain attacks, zero-day exploits, APTs as well as state-sponsored attacks across U.S. critical infrastructure industries.

In May 2021, hackers hit Colonial Pipeline with ransomware, forcing the company to halt the pipeline's total operations to contain the attack. In the same month, Darktrace AI detected, investigated, and contained a double extortion ransomware attack on a water and wastewater organization in North America. Unlike in the case of Colonial Pipeline, the attack was interrupted before hackers could demand any ransom payment or disrupt business operations. Darktrace catches ransomware and other security threats similar to this every day across all 16 sectors.

"The Florida water system attack was a huge wake-up call for us. If hackers get access to credentials, they could leverage them to gain entry to enterprise systems then laterally move to the operational system," said Bryon Black, IT manager at South Coast Water District in Laguna Beach, California. "Darktrace's Self-Learning AI has provided our team with enhanced visibility into our entire digital environment and how our staff operate. Autonomous Response allows Darktrace AI to take action and mitigate risks as threats arise – helping to prevent the spread of lateral movement."

"Despite the Biden Administration's aspirations for critical infrastructure to be "off-limits" from hackers, these organizations remain the top target from nation-states and cyber-criminal groups alike," added Marcus Fowler, Director of Strategic Threat at Darktrace. "The reality is, whether motivated by espionage or financial gain, or simply seeking to cause disruption, attackers are already within some of our critical systems. Self-Learning AI is vital for defenders of critical infrastructure, allowing them to spot the breadcrumbs of attacks before they escalate, interrupt them autonomously, and minimize disruption – keeping data, employees, and citizens safe in a new era of cyber-attacks."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 5,000 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. The company's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., the company has 1,500 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

