Capital Health Internal Medicine Residency Director Earns National Recognition

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Saba Hasan, program director of Capital Health's Internal Medicine Residency Program, was recently inducted as a Master of the American College of Physicians (ACP). This national honor is awarded to highly accomplished Fellows of the ACP who, according to the organizations bylaws, demonstrate "integrity, position of honor, impact in practice or in medical research, or other attainments in science or in the art of medicine." Dr. Hasan is the only member of Capital Health's active medical staff to be named a Master of the American College of Physicians, and out of hundreds of thousand internists throughout the world there are currently fewer than 1,000 practicing internists with this designation.

Dr. Saba Hasan

"Masters must make significant contributions to the art and science of medicine to receive this rare honor, and I can't think of anyone more deserving than Dr. Hasan," said Dr. Robert Remstein, vice president for Academic Affairs and Designated Institutional Official at Capital Health. "As the guiding force behind our Internal Medicine Residency Program for more than two decades, she has helped countless residents reach their full potential as compassionate care providers and physician leaders in health systems across the country."

Dr. Hasan has served on the ACP and the Association of Program Directors in Internal Medicine (APDIM) committees and is the past governor for the ACP New Jersey Chapter. She is currently the chair of the ACP Credentials Committee. In 2014, Dr. Hasan was the recipient of the prestigious ACGME Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award, presented to only ten program directors of accredited residencies and fellowships nationally each year. She has presented at many national and regional conferences.

Before becoming program director of Capital Health's Internal Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Hasan was director of Medical and Subspecialty Clinics and part of the Internal Medicine Residency core faculty since 2000. She graduated from Sind Medical College in Pakistan in the top 5% of her class, and completed her internal medicine residency training at Capital Health, followed by a chief resident year.

The Graduate Medical Education Program at Capital Health is dedicated to developing the next generation of health care leaders. Each program is structured to provide well-rounded training in a culturally diverse environment. A culture of teaching and learning is built on a foundation of collaboration that integrates rigorous academics and clinical experiences across disciplines throughout the institution. To learn more about Capital Health's Internal Medicine Residency Program, visit www.capitalhealth.org/imresidency.

