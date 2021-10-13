University of Michigan Health-West Expands Adoption of the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience to Enhance Patient Care and Physician Satisfaction

Providers and patients report more engaging encounters with less distraction from administrative tasks using the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience solution

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that the University of Michigan Health-West (formerly Metro Health – University of Michigan Health) has expanded its deployment of the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™), an ambient clinical intelligence solution that empowers physicians to reduce administrative workloads and focus on patient care with clinical documentation that writes itself.

The Nuance DAX pilot at University of Michigan Health-West began earlier this year throughout primary and specialty care settings. The expansion to the hospital's entire primary care group will allow even more healthcare providers to focus on the patient rather than the administrative tasks, resulting in significant time savings, improved patient care, and, ultimately, better health outcomes.

"We have already discovered multiple advantages to suggest that Nuance DAX could become a transformative innovation for our organization," said Dr. Lance M. Owens, Chief Medical Information Officer at University of Michigan Health-West. "This technology captures documentation automatically and enables better patient-provider engagement. It is yet another way we are relentlessly pursuing our vision to deliver innovations that change care and care that changes lives."

"University of Michigan Health-West is a model for the deep partnerships needed to transform healthcare delivery and empower physicians with the advanced technology they need to provide personalized patient care," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Nuance Healthcare. "Nuance DAX works seamlessly in the background unlocking the physician from the burden of administrative tasks and enables them to focus solely on the patient. This was our vision when introducing Nuance DAX, and now, together with our customers like the University of Michigan Health-West, we are bringing that vision to life by delivering an enhanced patient-provider experience."

In initial surveys, when asked to compare their visits when their providers used Nuance DAX to previous healthcare encounters, patients overwhelmingly agreed with several performance indicators, stating:

"My visit felt more like a personable conversation"

"The provider seemed to be more focused on me during the visit"

"The provider spent less time typing on their computer"

"The benefit to patients is becoming readily apparent. By reducing the documentation burden, we allow providers to focus on delivering the best care for their patients and enable stronger patient-provider relationships," Owens said.

The Nuance DAX solution revolutionizes physician-patient experiences by securely capturing and contextualizing physician-patient conversations during virtual and in-person exams with clinical documentation that writes itself™. After using Nuance DAX, 79 percent of physicians state that it has improved documentation quality and 70 percent of physicians have reported reductions in feelings of burnout and fatigue. Additionally, 83 percent of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational and 81 percent of patients say their physician is more focused during visits.

University of Michigan Health-West's adoption of Nuance DAX extends upon its previous success utilizing #1 Best in KLAS Dragon Medical One, Dragon Medical embedded in Epic Haiku and Canto, PowerMic Mobile and Epic NoteReader.

About University of Michigan Health-West (formerly Metro Health – University of Michigan Health): As an affiliate of University of Michigan Health, the organization provides a world-class system of leading-edge healthcare services with its patient-centric, holistic approach. The 208-bed hospital anchors Metro Health Village in Wyoming, Michigan, serving more than 250,000 patients annually. More than 61,000 emergency patients are treated each year at the hospital, a Verified Level II Trauma Center. Primary and specialty care services are provided at 30 locations throughout West Michigan. More than 500 staff physicians provide state-of-the-art treatment for a full array of health needs, including for cancer, heart and vascular disease, stroke and trauma. As a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and accredited Chest Pain Center, specialty services include neurosciences, pulmonology, gastroenterology, cardiology, endocrinology, OB/GYN, bariatrics, orthopedics and wound care. In 2021, University of Michigan Health-West was the only Grand Rapids area hospital included among the "101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" by the National Association of Business Resources. The hospital is committed to promoting health and wellness through the hospital's foundation, Live Healthy community outreach classes and educational programs. More information is available at uofmhealthwest.org.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

