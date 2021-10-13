'Tis the Season for Feastivities, Celebrate the Holidays with New Gifts for Your Cat Fancy Feast's 2021 holiday offerings include new holiday inspired meals in a stocking stuffer sleeve, the 2021 advent calendar, holiday ornament and exclusive cookie cutter

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a lot to be excited about for this year's Feastivities. Fancy Feast, the most-popular gourmet wet cat food brand in the U.S., has announced the launch of their new holiday items, including the Fancy Feast Stocking Stuffer Sleeve filled with cans of the brand's first limited-edition holiday flavors. Returning this year is the second iteration of the highly anticipated advent calendar for cats as well as the 37th annual Fancy Feast limited-edition ornament, with 100% of the proceeds donated to RedRover through Purina's Purple Leash Project.

Fancy Feast releases its second annual holiday advent calendar, featuring 24 recipes. This year, the calendar includes two new limited-edition holiday flavors.

For the first time ever, Fancy Feast is releasing two new holiday feast inspired flavors, Yuletide Turkey Feast with Sweet Potato & Tomato in Gravy and Hearthside Salmon Platter with Pumpkin & Spinach Pate, which are available exclusively in the Fancy Feast Feastivities Advent Calendar and Stocking Stuffer Sleeve for a limited time. Packed conveniently in a sleeve, ideal for inserting in a holiday stocking, the Fancy Feast Stocking Stuffer Sleeve is available for a suggested retail price of $4.99 and is also available at online retailers like PetSmart, Target, Chewy and more.

Last year, Fancy Feast debuted the Feastivities advent calendar, the very first advent calendar to feature Fancy Feast cat food cans for a delicious 24-can countdown. This year, Fancy Feast is continuing the tradition with its second annual advent calendar, which features 24 recipes including Fancy Feast classics like Tender Beef & Chicken Feast Classic Pate and new limited-edition holiday recipes like Yuletide Turkey Feast in Gravy. This year's calendar retails for $24.99, and pet parents can purchase the new calendar at retailers like Amazon, Chewy, Target, Walmart and more

"The holidays are all about bringing everyone together, and that should also include our festive felines," said Lindsey Klippel, marketing associate at Fancy Feast. "That's why we're so excited to be bringing a variety of new items and holiday flavors, perfect for the cats and cat-lovers in your life."

Also available later this month is the 2021 Fancy Feast Holiday Ornament. Fancy Feast has been delighting cat lovers with a holiday ornament to adorn homes for the past 37 years, but this year's ornament celebrates the culinary magic that happens inside our kitchens throughout the season with a holiday sugar cookie inspired ornament. The ornament comes with a limited-edition cat-shaped cookie cutter and exclusive Nestle Tollhouse recipe so that pet parents can bake their own holiday cookies.

From November 1 through January 31, 2022, customers can purchase the 37th Annual Fancy Feast Limited-Edition Holiday Ornament on Feastivities.com for $3. Purina will donate all proceeds to RedRover through the Purple Leash Project, with a mission to create more pet-friendly domestic violence shelters across the nation, so survivors and their pets can escape abuse and heal together.

For more information about Fancy Feast Feastivities, the stocking stuffer, advent calendar and the 2021 holiday ornament with Purple Leash Project, visit www.Feastivities.com.

