Superior customer care nets 5 Star HVAC Contractors best year to date growth Texas-based heating and air company's success includes expansion to new offices in East Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the challenges of continued COVID-19 restrictions, 5 Star HVAC Contractors, a leading heating and air maintenance and installation company serving Rowlett and the surrounding communities, is seeing record growth in 2021 in both its residential and commercial ventures.

5 Star HVAC Contractors' success includes a 26% growth rate increase and an expansion into new offices in East Dallas

5 Star has experienced a 26% year-over-year increase from 2020 to 2021 and expects to see more prosperity in 2022.

"This has been our best year to date. We have grown more this year than we did in 2019, which was our highest growth year until now," said Jose Vargas, founder and owner of 5 Star HVAC Contractors. "I founded 5 Star seven years ago with the hopes of providing quality service at an affordable price. Our dedication to providing a superior customer experience has allowed us to grow at an exceptional rate. We always go the extra mile."

5 Star moved into new offices in July and has added two new trucks this year to meet customer demand. The new location features a warehouse that allows the company to meet the needs of their customers more quickly with the added ability to keep a greater selection of parts and equipment on-hand.

Vargas also credits the company's growth to his technicians' commitment to service, knowledge and excellence.

"Our experts get the job done so efficiently, you won't even remember you had a problem," Vargas said. "Our commitment to providing the best one-of-a-kind service to both our residential and commercial customers has rewarded us with continued growth despite all the challenges we have had to face during the pandemic. We look forward to continuing our success in 2022."

For more information about 5 Star HVAC Contractors, call them at 469-273-1850 or visit their website at https://5starhvaccontractors.com/.

About 5 Star HVAC Contractors

5 Star HVAC Contractors is a full-service air conditioning and heating company, specializing in servicing, repairing and replacing air conditioning and heating systems. 5 Star has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and serves customers in Rowlett, Garland, Sachse, Wylie, Rockwall, & the surrounding areas with more than 20 years combined experience in HVAC repair and maintenance.

