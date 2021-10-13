MX Names Shawn Lindquist Chief Legal Officer

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, named Shawn Lindquist as chief legal officer to help drive the company's continued growth, category expansion, and market leadership. Shawn Lindquist joins MX as the company's first chief legal officer. He is a seasoned, business-minded adviser and executive who has been working with emerging growth companies for nearly 25 years, and he has extensive experience working closely with management teams and boards of directors.

"Over the past year, MX has experienced incredible growth as organizations everywhere look to connect to and harness the power of the world's financial data to grow their business and deliver personalized money experiences for their customers," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. "We are excited to welcome Shawn Lindquist as our Chief Legal Officer as we continue our growth trajectory and market leadership through best-in-class product innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence."

Shawn served as chief legal officer and a member of the c-suite of four public companies, all of which he helped to navigate through significant growth and expansion periods, including their IPOs, as well as many private and public equity and debt financings and numerous mergers and acquisitions transactions. Prior to joining MX, Shawn served as the chief legal officer of Vivint Smart Home, Inc., a leading smart home company from May 2016 through August 2021. From February 2014 to May 2016, he served as the chief legal officer of Vivint Solar, Inc., a leading distributed solar energy company acquired by Sunrun Inc. in 2020. From 2010 to 2014, he served as the chief legal officer of Fusion-io, Inc., a leading provider of flash memory solutions for application acceleration acquired by Sandisk Corporation in 2014.

From 2005 to 2010, Shawn served as the chief legal officer of Omniture, Inc., through the completion and integration of its merger with Adobe Inc. Shawn's roles previous to Omniture included: corporate and securities attorney at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati; in-house corporate counsel, business development and M&A for Novell, a global software and services company; and general counsel of a venture-backed software company that was acquired. Shawn has also previously served as an adjunct professor of law at the law school at Brigham Young University.

"MX has positioned itself at the center of a transformation happening within the financial industry as organizations everywhere look to connect to the world's financial data to power new, intelligent money experiences for their customers," said Shawn Lindquist, chief legal officer of MX. "For over 20 years, I've helped hyper-growth companies like MX scale and position their business for continued growth and market leadership and I look forward to doing the same with the incredible team at MX."

Additionally, MX is welcoming the following senior technology, analytics, and sales leaders:

Ryan Jackson joins MX as executive vice president and head of revenue. Prior to joining MX, Ryan spent 12 years at Qualtrics leading enterprise sales teams during the company's record-breaking $8 billion acquisition by SAP in 2018 and subsequent IPO in 2020. He was recognized by Qualtrics as the 2020 Enterprise VP of the Year and the 2019 Enterprise Sales Leader of the Year. In his time at Qualtrics, Ryan served in several roles including area vice president, enterprise sales; head of public sector; and sales team lead.

Christopher Trepel joins MX as senior vice president of data science. Prior to MX, Chris led the advanced analytics function at Lowell, where he also established Lowell Labs Amsterdam and spearheaded development of the UK Financial Vulnerability Index. Before that, he built and led the predictive analytics and corporate affairs functions at Encore Capital and held analytic and strategic roles at Wells Fargo Bank and McKinsey & Company. He earned a Ph.D. in experimental psychology, has completed postdoctoral fellowships in neurophysiology and behavioral economics, and has authored more than 70 academic and professional publications across five research areas.

Crystal Anderson joins MX as vice president of product for Money Experience. Prior to joining MX, Crystal was vice president of financial services at H&R Block where she was responsible for a portfolio that generated $460 million in revenue annually and led the launch of the company's mobile banking platform. She has spent nearly 20 years in product management in financial services technology and consumer goods industries.

Bose Chan joins MX as head of strategic partnerships and vice president of product. Before joining MX, Bose managed the Open Banking function at Citi, as part of its FinTech and Consumer Digital business. He led the development, integrations, and operations of financial data APIs that power thousands of FIs and fintech apps, providing connectivity to millions of US consumers. Bose also drove the strategic development for Citi's developer portal across 4 continents and 17 markets. Before Open Banking, he was in Citi's Global Strategy Group, covering consumer retail, credit cards, commercial and fintech.

Janet Pruden joins MX as vice president of sales operations. Prior to joining MX, Janet spent 7 years at Salesforce leading Sales Strategy & Operations organizations. During her tenure she helped to scale several businesses including Marketing, Commerce, Retail & Consumer Goods and the Non-Profit and Education organizations. Prior to Salesforce, she spent 6 years at BTS as a director, partnering with organizations to drive growth and cascade strategic change. Janet has more than 15 years experience as a strategy and operations leader helping build sales organizations within high-growth organizations.

MX helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. To learn more, visit: www.mx.com.

