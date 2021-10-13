NASA Science Mission Directorate to Hold Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting at 3 p.m. EDT Monday, Oct. 18. Associate Administrator for Science Thomas H. Zurbuchen and his leadership team will discuss updates to NASA's science programs.

Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining at:

https://go.nasa.gov/3jfVYTR

If prompted, please enter:

Event number: 2762 947 3249

Event password gKt23HPT75w

To ask a question during or prior to the meeting, participants may go to:

https://nasa.cnf.io/sessions/m27c/#!/dashboard

Users must provide their first and last names and organizations, and can submit their own questions or vote up questions submitted by others. Meeting leaders will try to answer as many submitted questions as possible.

This town hall will be recorded. Presentation materials for the meeting will be available for download and a recording will be available later that day at:

https://science.nasa.gov

