College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best No-GMAT MBA Programs for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/ ), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best No-GMAT MBA Programs for 2022 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-no-gmat-mba-programs/

Programs were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings.

In compiling the No-GMAT MBA Programs ranking, editors focused on accredited colleges and universities that admit students without a GMAT or GRE score. Programs were ranked by averaging published scores from the most respected business rankings, including Forbes, The Economist, Bloomberg Businessweek, U.S. News and World Report, and The Financial Times.

The Top 25 No-GMAT MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

American University - Kogod School of Business

Babson College - F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business

Binghamton University - School of Management

Boston University - Questrom School of Business

Brandeis University - Heller School for Social Policy and Management

Case Western Reserve University - Weatherhead School of Management

College of Charleston - School of Business

CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College - Zicklin School of Business

Fordham University - Gabelli School of Business

Georgia Institute of Technology - Scheller College of Business

Hult International Business School

Louisiana State University - E.J. Ourso College of Business

Louisiana Tech University - College of Business

Mississippi State University - College of Business

Missouri University of Science and Technology - College of Arts, Sciences, and Business

North Carolina A&T State University - Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics

Northeastern University - D'Amore-Mckim School of Business

Saint Louis University - Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business

St. John Fisher College - School of Business

Texas State University - Emmett and Miriam McCoy College of Business Administration

University of California San Diego - Rady School of Management

University of Denver - Daniels College of Business

University of San Francisco - School of Management

University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business

William & Mary - Raymond A. Mason School of Business

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

