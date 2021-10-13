Black Rifle Coffee Company Joins Forces with Buxton to Identify Customer Potential

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company has partnered with Buxton, a consumer intelligence firm in Fort Worth, to use data backed insights from the Buxton Platform in its growth strategy. Black Rifle Coffee Company will utilize this information to prioritize new market opportunities for its veteran-owned coffee shops and subscription service.

Buxton Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Buxton)

"Black Rifle Coffee Company is excited to work with Buxton to gain a better understanding of who is visiting our locations and where we can find concentrations of similar customers," said Kim Ellis, the senior vice president of real estate and development at Black Rifle Coffee Company. "Knowing this will allow us to find ideal markets to expand into and help us benchmark our locations' performances against the competition."

"We're thrilled to arm Black Rifle Coffee Company with the technology to help them achieve their expansion goals," said Jack Hall, vice president of strategic accounts at Buxton. "Buxton's powerful platform and household level insights will empower the brand to grow their market share in the coffee space as they evolve and define their expansion strategy moving forward."

As a Buxton client, Black Rifle Coffee Company will have access to the Buxton Platform, including SCOUT, a web-based mapping application, and Mobilytics, a visitor foot traffic intelligence application. For more information about how your brand can use Buxton's technology to make smarter growth decisions like Black Rifle Coffee Company and the thousands of other organizations that Buxton has worked with, please visit https://www.buxtonco.com/platform/retail.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. They develop their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned as military members serving this great country and are committed to supporting veterans, law enforcement, and first responders. With every purchase you make, Black Rifle Coffee Company gives back. To learn more about Black Rifle Coffee Company, visit: www.blackriflecoffee.com.

About Buxton

Many things have changed since Buxton's founding in 1994, but one mission remains the same: the commitment to helping businesses make data-driven decisions by better understanding consumers and critical markets. Today, Buxton's consumer intelligence technology and custom analytics solutions help clients to make the right site selection decisions, recruit tenants with ease, create economic development strategies, optimize real estate portfolios, enhance marketing campaign effectiveness, and more. Learn how the Buxton ecosystem of solutions can make a difference in your organization at www.buxtonco.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Russell

Buxton

O: 817-332-3681

krussell@buxtonco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Buxton