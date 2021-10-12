Environmental Solutions Group Continues to Strengthen Soft-Pak and 3rd Eye Customer Offerings

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Solutions Group (ESG), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced a new offering between Soft-Pak™ and 3rd Eye® that provides Bluetooth integration of onboard digital scales with Soft-Pak's in-cab tablets.

The improved hands-free connectivity allows data from most digital scales to transmit container content weight wirelessly to the in-cab Mobile-Pak™ tablet and then to the Soft-Pak back office, via the 3rd Eye Digital Gateway without any driver interaction. This simplifies the driver's workload considerably, reducing data entry errors and improving safety by allowing the driver to focus on operating the vehicle and monitoring the surroundings while the scale captures the accurate weight and transmits the information seamlessly.

"These scales provide fleet owners with data that collects container content weights from each stop, allowing for upsell opportunities if a customer's containers come in consistently heavy," said Verif-Eye™ Project Manager, Robert Mitchener. "The auto-weigh feature is now combined as a feature available within the Connected Collections Verif-Eye Positive Service Verification SaaS module and further strengthens our offering's 'hands-free' capability."

"Haulers have desired commercial container content weights for years. However, the objective has always been to have office personnel acquire this weight data in a manner that does not rely on the driver. Integration with 3rd Eye and Soft-Pak has made this a reality. This integration opens the door for onboard FEL scales to allow haulers to optimize profits on their commercial FEL routes while maintaining the efficiencies of the driver. Our partnership with these innovative companies has been a very successful tool for many refuse customers," said North American Refuse Market Manager of Air-Weigh, Jack Ewing.

The Auto-Weigh feature* is part of ESG's Connected Collections Digital Strategy to provide information to fleet owners to help them make better decisions faster. The Verif-Eye Auto-Weigh feature is compatible with onboard scales from Air-Weigh, Vulcan, Digiload, Loadman® and Trimble, Inc.

*Scale performance and accuracy may vary between scale manufacturers. Contact your specific scale manufacturer to determine weight accuracy parameters and whether scale outputs are certified for use in commerce by the U.S. Office of Weights and Measures.

About Soft-Pak:

Soft-Pak, formed in 1980 and based in San Diego, California, is a leading provider of software solutions and in-cab, tablet-based solutions for waste and recycling fleets. Soft-Pak software enables business-critical back-office operations crucial for waste hauling fleets. These solutions include billing for collection and disposal, performing customer service and support, managing service contracts, dispatching trucks, modifying routes, and making payments with features tailored to the unique needs of the waste and recycling industries. Visit www.soft-pak.com for further information.

About 3rd Eye:

3rd Eye was formed in 2001. The company provides real-time Vehicle Function/Route Performance Analytics and also uses state-of-the-art camera systems to capture and document in-cab and external events to improve the safety, reliability, and profitability of collection fleet operations. 3rd Eye is committed to ongoing innovation, engineering excellence, and impeccable business ethics. For more information about 3rd Eye, visit www.3rdeyecam.com, the 3rd Eye Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter.

About Environmental Solutions Group:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon®, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can® to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

