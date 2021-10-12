Amazfit GTS 3 Smartwatch to Launch Exclusively on QVC

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit today announced that its next-generation performance smartwatch GTS 3 will be available exclusively on QVC.com for a limited time, starting October 12. As a leading global brand in the smart wearables industry and broader smart technology industry, Amazfit continues to reach new heights in innovation, style, and user-tailored features across its upcoming devices.

The GTS 3 Smartwatch will carry a new powerful and intuitive smartwatch OS. Compared to the existing OS, the new OS is tailored to optimize the performance of Amazfit smart wearable devices - instead of transferring a power-draining smartphone OS to users' wrists. With style and wearability in mind, this OS will enable easier interaction and help users eliminate tedious operations when checking their health data, while lowering the power consumption by 65% compared to the previous smartwatch operating system.

With QVC as an early launch partner, the shopping network will air a segment highlighting the next generation watch on October 15 at 10 am EST on QVC's television channel.

Between October 12 and October 19, Amazfit will offer an exclusive bundle promotion for those who make the purchase on QVC's website or its airing channel. When buyers purchase a GTS 3 in Graphite Black or Ivory White at the suggested retail price of $179.99, they will also receive a Band 5 in black.

"Adding the GTS 3 Smartwatch to our arsenal of stylish, sleek, and affordable wearable technology devices is an exciting step forward as Amazfit continues to break into the American market," said Mike Yeung, chief operating officer, Huami. "We're pleased to partner with QVC to deliver the newest generation of our GTS Smartwatch to American consumers to help them live more healthy, active, and informed lives."

Huami's North American sales team will continue to partner with national and regional chains across the nation to expand the Amazfit brand, while also growing Amazfit's online presence. To learn more about becoming an authorized Amazfit dealer, please contact sales@zepp-usa.com.

For more information, please visit https://us.amazfit.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness. Amazfit offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products are available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, across North and South America, Asia, Europe and more. Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) and has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

Contacts

Amazfit News Bureau (U.S.)

Deanna Meservey

amazfit@matternow.com



Amazfit (NA PR)

media@huami-usa.com

View original content:

SOURCE Amazfit