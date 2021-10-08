SJSemi Funded by $300M of Series C Financing

JIANGYIN, China, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SJ Semiconductor Co. (SJSemi) is pleased to announce the $300M of series C funding from Walden CEL, CCB PE, CCB Trust, Growth, Country Garden Venture, HTPE and GP Capital, together with participation from existing investors Oriza Rivertown, CCIC Capital, Oriza Hua Capital. This newest funding round brings SJSemi's total amount raised to $630 million and valuation will be more than $1B.

SJSemi is China's first 300mm MEOL (Middle-End-Of-Line) foundry specializing on advanced Bumping and wafer level packaging (WLP). The Company started 28/14nm bumping for Smartphone AP chips in 2016, and is the first one to provide bumping for advanced DRAM and 12" power management chips in Mainland of China. "We're excited and grateful for the latest funding from new and existing investors." Said Mr. Dong Cui, Chairman and CEO of the company, "It's extremely important and meaningful after SJSemi's capital restructure in June. The funding will help us to continue our growth plan, not only to expand bumping and WLCSP capacity, but also to increase RD investments to expedite our patented SmartPoserTM, a multi-die 3D integration platform, for manufacturability, to serve multi-die integration needs from emerging markets like HPC and high-end consumer electronics."

About SJSemi

Located in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, SJSemi was founded in August 2014. Starting with the advanced 12-inch bumping and wafer testing, SJSemi aims to offer first-class Middle-End-Of-Line (MEOL) manufacturing and testing services and develop the advanced 3D Multi-Die Integration technology and solutions. It is committed to providing a convenient one-stop service to supply high quality and efficient chips for local and international customers, as well as help strengthening their global competitiveness.

SJSemi Contact Information:

Stephanie Huang

Phone: +86-510-86976943

Email: Stephanie.Huang@sjsemi.com

