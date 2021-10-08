Chubb to Acquire Cigna's $3 Billion Premium Revenue Personal Accident, Supplemental Health and Life Insurance Business in Seven Asia-Pacific Markets for $5.75 Billion - Acquisition further balances Asia's share of Chubb's global portfolio - from approximately $4 billion to $7 billion in net premiums written, or approximately 20% of the company (excluding China)

ZURICH, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire the life and non-life insurance companies that house the personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance business of Cigna (NYSE: CI) in seven Asia-Pacific markets for $5.75 billion dollars in cash.

The operations to be acquired include Cigna's A&H and life business in Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia and its interest in a joint venture in Turkey. These operations generated approximately $3 billion in net premiums written in 2020.

This highly complementary transaction advances Chubb's strategy to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, a long-term growth area for the company, and adds to an already sizable A&H business while expanding the company's Asia-based life insurance presence. Upon completion of the transaction, Asia-Pacific's share of Chubb's global portfolio will increase from approximately $4 billion to $7 billion in premium and represent approximately 20% of the company (excluding China). Over 80% of the premiums from the business to be acquired are from supplemental A&H products, further building Chubb's leadership in global supplemental A&H, with premiums growing from $3.7 billion to $6.1 billion. Together, A&H and life will comprise 21% of the company's overall premium revenue compared to 14% today.

"The addition of Cigna's business, which is overwhelmingly A&H, will further balance our global portfolio toward this important region," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb. "We have long admired and respected Cigna's business in Asia including its talented people, innovative products, technical and analytical capabilities, distribution and management. We know these businesses well as we already have a sizable operation of our own in the region and globally. These businesses produce very stable, high-quality earnings. The digital opportunity across the region is large and untapped and suitable for our direct-marketed A&H products and our consumer P&C and simple life insurance products. We are looking to the future. Broadly across the region, Chubb will be better able to capitalize on market and product opportunities with strong brand, complementary direct marketing skills and the cross-selling of Chubb's non-life product to life customers."

"Our agreement with Chubb is another step forward in advancing our strategic focus on our global health services portfolio," said David M. Cordani, president and chief executive officer, Cigna Corporation. "We are proud of our success in building these accident, supplemental and life benefits businesses in Asia Pacific and improving the well-being and sense of security of our customers throughout the region."

Attractive Shareholder Returns

The underlying economics and value creation of the transaction are very attractive. Upon close, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Chubb's core operating earnings per share and return on equity (ROE) for full-year 2023 by 6% and approximately 55 basis points, respectively. Deal ROE goes from 11% to 14% over five years after PGAAP adjustments. The company also expects a strong return on investment (ROI), with a three-year ROI of 15% and an IRR of approximately 20%. The tangible book value per share dillution is expected to earn back within six months. There is strong, steady cash generation with high dividend payout capacity of approximately 70% of operating income. The company will maintain its strong balance sheet and does not expect the transaction to impact its current AA investment grade rating or its capital management commitments, including its current share repurchase program and annual dividend.

Financing, Efficiencies, Closing and Approvals

The $5.75 billion cash consideration is not contingent upon financing. Chubb estimates that it will realize in excess of $80 million of expense savings. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2022 and is subject to required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Please refer to the presentation titled "Chubb to Acquire Cigna's Personal Accident, Supplemental Health and Life Insurance Business in Seven Asia-Pacific Markets," which is posted on the company's investor relations website, investors.chubb.com, in the Events & Presentations section for further information on the transaction.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements made in this press release, such as those related to the acquisition of the businesses noted above, potential post-acquisition performance or otherwise, reflect our current views with respect to future events, business transactions and business performance, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, including without limitation, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including future financial results; the expected timing of completion of the transaction and our ability to complete it; receipt of any required regulatory approvals and completion of other closing conditions; our ability to integrate the acquired businesses, operations and employees; general competitive, economic, political, insurance and reinsurance business market conditions; and judicial, legislative, regulatory and other governmental developments, as well as management's responses to these factors, and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

