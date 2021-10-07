Vocelli Pizza to explore new market expansion through franchise growth

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's top pizza franchises is about to toss another market in their portfolio.

Pittsburgh-based Vocelli Pizza will open its 88th franchise store this month in Owings Mills, Maryland. The latest expansion marks another round of growth for one of the top 100 pizza brands in the country.

"We are excited to see the franchise development resurgence in our flagship brand," said Casey K. McEwen, CEO of Vocelli Pizza. "New franchises in new markets realizing their dreams is also our dream!"

Vocelli Pizza has a commitment to quality ingredients and menu offerings. The hallmark of their award-winning pizza is quality dough, mixed with extra virgin olive oil and hand tossed for each individual pizza. Each pie is topped with the company's private label sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and fresh toppings. With additional offerings ranging from oven-baked subs and strombolis to artisan pizzas and salads, Vocelli Pizza's menu boasts both classic Italian favorites and intense flavors.

With 33 years of proven success, a reputation for serving the freshest ingredients and the distinction of being known as the neighborhood pizza shop in countless communities, Vocelli Pizza franchises are poised for success.

Founded in 1988, Vocelli Pizza has nearly 100 franchise stores in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia that employ more than 2,000 workers. Founded in Pittsburgh, Pa., the company was named one of the "Top 400" largest franchise systems in the U.S. in 2021.

