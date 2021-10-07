Knowesis Honored By Inc. 5000 As One Of America's Fastest Growing Companies

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) is among the nation's fastest-growing private companies in 2021, the second time in five years (Ranked 750 and 3750 respectively). This is according to Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of 5,000 industry-driven companies, the "Inc. 5000." The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Knowesis, serves federal government agencies with Scientific and Medical Research, Computational and Decision Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Program Policy and Evaluation and Communications.

"Appearing on this admired list each time we have been nominated is a testament to maintaining our year over year growth," said Sheilah O'Brien, Managing Principal. "Our goal is to be a valued and reliable small business partner to our clients and our fellow business partners. We appreciate this recognition by the Inc. 5000 and will continue to uphold its standard."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Inc. 5000 is the recognition gold standard for business growth, innovation, and industry success that has honored private companies across multiple industries for over 35 years.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and SBA certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include: Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.



Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

