House Beautiful and Frontgate Launch Co-Designed Holiday Décor Collection "A Wonderful Christmas"… and hint at more to come

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-channel retailer Frontgate and home décor magazine, House Beautiful today announced a co-designed Holiday décor collection titled "A Wonderful Christmas". The collection, thoughtfully created through a close design partnership between Frontgate and House Beautiful editors, relies on traditional sensibilities with an update for today as envisioned by House Beautiful Style Director Robert Rufino.

"Featuring a timeless combination of materials and motifs, from rich velvets and tartans to elegant poinsettias, the Wonderful Christmas Collection brings holiday cheer and nostalgia to our readers' homes," says Rufino. "But I love how every piece has a fresh twist! It's such a perfect modern take on tradition."

Within the co-designed product collection are a 30pc Exclusive Ornament Collection and accent ornaments; tree topper, ribbons, and tree skirt; along with matching stockings to bring the fully designed collection to life. To complete the collection, the brands worked together to create greenery décor items such as corresponding wreath, garland and a tabletop arrangements with the goal of matching both functionality and beauty, something the Frontgate customer and House Beautiful reader expect. From greenery to the ornaments, the Frontgate x House Beautiful holiday collaboration denotes a collection that speaks to holiday traditions and is made of quality ornaments to celebrate year after year.

The partnership spans a 360 media approach with Frontgate catalog pages and House Beautiful in-book placement sent to millions of luxury homes being echoed online across digital, email and social channels. Frontgate, known for high-quality home furniture and décor, and House Beautiful, known for leading luxury design lifestyle content, have teamed up in an unprecedented media/retailer collaboration.

Tom Bazzone, President of Frontgate, says "By combining our expertise in the home space, the two teams have co-designed a fresh and nostalgic holiday collection that combines both the interior design aesthetics of House Beautiful and the renowned quality of Frontgate. This type of creative partnership between media and brand is exciting to see…and we're just getting started."

Frontgate and House Beautiful have partnered on curated capsule collections since the spring of 2021 with a curated collection of outdoor furniture and décor. Each product curated in the collections speaks both to the House Beautiful editorial position and Frontgate's dedication to quality. A curated interior and tabletop collection followed, which provided a look into products that fit the House Beautiful aesthetic. With A Wonderful Christmas collection, Frontgate and House Beautiful are introducing a co-designed collection of product that fits both brands' aesthetics and value propositions to their audiences. The brands are also planning to launch a co-designed outdoor furniture collection in March 2022. This collaboration will be the first of its kind for both brands as they create a large-scale outdoor furniture collection fully accessorized as an outdoor room. The upcoming outdoor collection will be launched on Frontgate.com/HouseBeautiful.

About Frontgate®

Since 1991, omni-channel retailer Frontgate has inspired its customers to enhance everyday living throughout the entire home with an assortment of stylish, high-quality, and purposeful outdoor, interior, entertaining, seasonal and holiday décor items. Frontgate is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®.

About House Beautiful

House Beautiful (www.housebeautiful.com) is the trusted authority on home design, with an audience of 25.3+ million (Source: 2021 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (9-21/S21). Since 1896, House Beautiful has inspired readers to believe that a beautiful life begins at home. With alluring photography, candid conversations with top designers and original decorating ideas, House Beautiful invites readers to dream and do. House Beautiful is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 166 million readers and site visitors each month — 67% of all millennials and 58% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (Source: 2020 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (12-20/S20). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes nearly 250 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world.

