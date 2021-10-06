Essity invests in world's first tissue machine running on geothermal steam

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity is investing in enhanced efficiency in the company's site in Kawerau, New Zealand, including the world's first tissue machine running a fully geothermal steam drying process. Together with a reduction in pulp consumption, reduced waste and elimination of the burning of natural gas on the machine, the improvements will contribute to a reduction of carbon emissions by 23 percent from the Kawerau site.

"We're setting new industry standards when it comes to sustainable tissue production. Investing in the world's first tissue machine running a fully geothermal steam process is groundbreaking. By reducing our carbon emissions, we can offer our customers and consumers more climate friendly products", says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

The Kawerau site has served New Zealand's businesses through its TORK products and New Zealand households with well-known brands such as Purex, Sorbent and Handee for over 65 years. Essity has 326 employees in New Zealand, including over 200 in Kawerau.

Essity is proud to lead the industry for environmental and social sustainability performance across its operations in Australasia. Improvements include sustainable packaging supporting the Australian National Packaging Targets, certified sustainable fiber sources, ethical supply chains, and reducing manufacturing waste and water use.

The investment of approximately AUD 15m (approximately SEK 95m) is partly funded through the Government Investment in Decarbonizing Industry (GIDI) Fund, administered by EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority) in New Zealand.

The production of tissue from geothermal steam is part of Essity's work to use less energy and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

