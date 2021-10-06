CedCommerce Launches Amazon Integration for Shopify Merchants

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce proudly announces the launch of "Amazon by CedCommerce" for Shopify merchants. The update is in light of the recent closure of the official Shopify Sales channel app. This has created a gap in the market that CedCommerce aims to fill. While only paying the usual seller fees they pay to Amazon, sellers can enjoy the benefits of the Amazon by CedCommerce app, free of any subscription cost till December 31, 2021.

"Given that the official Shopify Sales Channel App for Amazon has been discontinued, we have come up with a platform to simplify the integration of Shopify and Amazon for merchants, helping them continue with their business hassle-free. Apart from a long list of amazing benefits, sellers have the opportunity to use Amazon by CedCommerce at zero cost till December 31, 2021, and establish their business operations stress-free."

- Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO, and CFO, CedCommerce.

The Amazon by CedCommerce is a one-stop solution for sellers looking for an easy, fast, no-fuss selling from a single space without an intermediate platform to deal with. Sellers can leverage unique high in-demand features that will help them stand above their competition

List new ones or Link Existing Amazon Inventory with Shopify

Simplified Order flow from Amazon to Shopify

Near Real-time Product Data Syncing

Intelligent Bulk Editing with predefined Templates

Steady Multi-Account Connectivity

Create and synchronize your listings between Shopify and Amazon to reach 300+ million active and unique visitors. The App is available to serve merchants globally including the USA, Canada, UK. The countries currently excluded are Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Turkey, Sweden, Turkey, Singapore, Japan, and Egypt.

The Amazon App has all the makings of a successful business aid all in one place. A lot of eligible merchants have now successfully aligned their Amazon and Shopify business using Amazon by CedCommerce App including Shoxtech Suspension:

"There is no way I can express my emotions. It is just perfect, regardless of this apps is new and just coming out."

- Max, Shoxtech Suspension

About CedCommerce:

CedCommerce, a leading eCommerce Solution Provider across the globe for over a decade now, has served over 30,000+ clients in 25+ countries and also has 50+ partners including the major global eCommerce Marketplaces and Platforms. CedCommerce offers exclusive after-sales service and 24x7 technical support that is unparalleled in the industry and is available at zero cost.

Visit CedCommerce or follow them on Twitter, Linked In, Youtube, and Facebook for more.

