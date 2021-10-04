Park Place makes history as the first merchant services company to pay small business clients for leaving

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Payments, a women-founded and run payment processing company, today solidifies its commitment to customer support with its Customer Experience Guarantee*. In an industry known for charging termination fees, Park Place instead pays clients $500 if they are unhappy after the first 6 months.

"Our award-winning, proactive customer service has set an industry low churn rate of less than 2%. Our confidence in the client experience we offer led us to create this program: If you are unhappy, we will pay you for your pain. But we anticipate that you will want Park Place to be your payments partner for years to come." said founder and CEO Samantha Ettus.

Created with the clear intention to minimize pain points small business owners have had with their payment processing companies, Park Place was built to deliver a new personalized experience. In its three years since inception, the company has delivered on that promise with local community-based account executives on the ground in all 50 states.

A rare public facing merchant services company, ParkPlace has been featured in media outlets from Inc Magazine and Forbes to Dr. Phil and continues to win awards for its leadership, service, and industry impact.

Park Place is a women-owned company fundamentally changing the experience businesses have with their payment processor. In an industry first, Park Place has a single-minded commitment to service, from the Payment Checkup™ analysis through the life of each account. With a professional sales force and an award-winning, in-house service team, Park Place is a payment processor merchants can rely on. Visit www.parkplacepayments.com

*Exclusions Apply. In order to qualify for the Park Place Customer Experience Guarantee, merchants must process an average of $25,000 per month for the 6 month period beginning on the date of their first transaction. Requests for account cancellation must be made in writing within 30 days after the 6 month anniversary of the first transaction. Payment will be issued within 60 days of account closure. Offer available only to accounts opened on or after October 1, 2021.

