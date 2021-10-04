It's All About The Games At AGS' Global Gaming Expo Exhibit October 5-7 In Las Vegas

It's All About The Games At AGS' Global Gaming Expo Exhibit October 5-7 In Las Vegas Join Our G2E Cast of Dancing Tiki Men, Lucky Cats, Chubby Chickens, Looming Tigers, and Vivid Samurais in Booth No. 1253

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) or (the "Company") invites you to a Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") experience like no other in booth No. 1253 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas October 5-7. You'll be transported to an effortlessly cool, metropolitan block party, where you can relax, reconnect, and rock-out while surrounded by dancing tiki men, lucky cats, chubby chickens, looming tigers, and vivid samurais; these lively slot characters debut in AGS' robust product lineup for G2E, which spans Slots, Table Products, and online social and real money games.

It's all about the games at AGS' Global Gaming Expo exhibit No. 1253, this week at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "For us, this year's G2E is all about the games and the opportunity to reconnect. It's been two years since our customers have come together for this event, so our emphasis is on products and the characters, which includes our energetic game characters as well as AGS' own cast of team members. Gaming is meant to entertain and to be fun, and as customers enter our booth, they will feel these themes permeate throughout. We also took the opportunity this year to be more streamlined and intentional in our showcase. The key takeaways for customers will be very clear: 1) the depth of content and eye-catching, flexible configurations in our Slot business, 2) industry-leading progressives in our Tables division, and 3) our growing game library in Interactive."

AGS' Slot showcase will demonstrate a thoughtfully curated lineup of games and configurations for the Class II, Class III, historical horse racing, and international markets. Highlights include:

Compelling New Configurations with Exciting Game Families

A new in-line configuration for the Orion Curve Premium platform, designed for elevated merchandising and social distancing, and featuring new titles:

A 360-degree overhead digital display and game-themed spacers for the Orion Curve Premium platform, boasting new Ultimate Choice Jackpots™ games Atlantis Riches® and Pots O'Luck™. These games feature an entertaining free games bonus with a persistent wild reel feature and exhilarating jackpot pick bonus.

Feature and Character-Rich Experiences on Starwall x Orion

The debut of the Epic Reels ™ family launching with stunning traditional Japanese art-style games Musha ™ and Mouko ™. These titles feature a hold-and-win mechanic, dual wheel bonus, and enhanced synchronization with the Starwall .

The Prize Stacks™ family will feature Tiki Jungle™ and Tiki Shores ™, two vibrant island-themed games. These two games offer frequent appearances by a fun-loving tiki man and stir up a buzz on the Starwall as cascading wins add anticipation and the reels grow during free games for potentially bigger wins.

In Table Products, the main products taking center stage are:

The three-time award-winning Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive side bet system with a special spotlight on roulette. Showcasing its ability to connect and provide a single progressive jackpot for all table games, this innovative product has been a smash hit since launch. For this year's show, customers will see how AGS has expanded the player universe by allowing integration onto community-style games like roulette, craps, and baccarat – a first of its kind.

AGS' newest card shuffler – the Pax S single-deck packet shuffler. Designed for all specialty games, the sleek Pax S features sophisticated, secure card recognition technology and fits into existing table cutouts for ease of installation.

From AGS Interactive, highlights include:

Proven AGS land-based game content that is performing well online, including Capital Gains , Fu Nan Fu Nu , Golden Wins , Jade Dragons , and Rakin' Bacon!

Now live in Michigan , Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Ontario , and Quebec's online markets, AGS game titles are available to i-Gaming operators across the globe.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Global Gaming Expo

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) is the world's premier gathering of commercial and tribal gaming professionals. For 20 years, G2E has convened the global gaming industry to discover cutting-edge technology, connect with peers and industry experts, and access expert education. Click here for free registration.

AGS Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategy

bboyer@PlayAGS.com

©2021 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc. Sands Expo is a registered trademark (in at least the United States) of the Las Vegas Sands Corp.

AGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGS)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AGS