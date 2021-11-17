SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The National Supply Chain shortage has impacted many different sectors of the United States, ranging from schools to food banks.

Food Banks on the Suncoast are reeling from the effects of this as well such as All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, which goes out on faith to serve the underserved, but due to recent issues, they have had to go out on faith.

“I think we are still in the midst of a pandemic recovery and we are still seeing the implications of that,” said All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank.

Frank said they are usually stocked to the brim with food items and other necessities but now they are seeing more bare shelves.

“We do have some empty shelves right now,” said Frank. “As a result of the supply chain challenges we have right now we have to purchase more food.”

Those bare shelves for them not only put a strain on empty stomachs looking to them for help but also the food banks’ bank.

“It has a big impact on the budget, and it also impacts what we can supply to families,” said Frank.

All Faiths puts out about 20,000,000 pounds of food a year, but that sheer amount causes them to face another problem with transportation.

A problem that has been put into the budget, with the 20% increase in transportation costs, which Frank said put them in a bit of a bind.

“It’s a bit of a bind now and possibly going to get worst,” said Frank.

Over in Manatee county, Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz said they have been seeing the same thing, but a little different, and at a bit of a slower pace.

“So our numbers at our distribution are rising, not signifcant yet but they are starting to grow,” said Mantz.

Mantz said about 75% of the food they distribute to manatee county comes from the outside and that they can keep a constant supply, but for long-term effects, Mantz said they are keeping an eye on it.

“So far we can keep that pace up,” said Mantz. “We hope that inflation reduces like everyone else and that the costs of goods and services go down, but we do have a concern over the long run about the impact of rising costs in our community.”

