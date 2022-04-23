SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Suncoast Boat Show returns to Marina Jack’s waterfront April 22-24, 2022 marking 40 years of presenting an extraordinary selection of sportfishing, powerboats, and motor yachts.

Suncoast Boat Show (ABC7)

The show will include cruisers, sportsfishers, motor yachts, live music, food, and vendors.

On Saturday and Sunday, local television host Captain Don Dingman will host a youth fishing clinic entitled Hook the Future and gives each participant a free rod and reel. The program not only teaches kids how to fish, but parents also learn how important it is to spend quality time with their children.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.suncoastboatshow.com/en/tickets.html

