SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is looking for a new city seal.

A call for entries is urging the community to participate in Sarasota’s evolving brand.

To submit entries online and view contest guidelines, visit brandsarasota.com. Seal Application Open: May 1 - June 15, 2022

Entries will be available for viewing by the public online as they are received.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.