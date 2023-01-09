SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police shared information about rolling lane closures overnight tonight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. tomorrow for the installation of new pavement markings near the Sunset Dr. intersection.

Access will be maintained for all routes.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area, if possible. If alternate routes are unavailable, drivers are cautioned to reduce their speed watch for workers and heavy equipment.

The project includes removing existing pavement markings and some noise from backup alarms, grinding trucks and equipment is expected.