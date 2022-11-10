SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has new nonstop flight. Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and open the airline’s fifth base at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

This will be Avelo’s second nonstop route from SRQ, joining New Haven, Connecticut. The route will operate three times weekly on Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Very low introductory one-way fares starting at $39* are available at AveloAir.com.

SRQ says the route will be effective starting Feb. 17, 2023 on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo operates a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 34 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com .