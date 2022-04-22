SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Art Museum is kicking off Earth Week with a new art exhibit celebrating artists around the country.

State of the Art 2020: Constructs will be on display at the Sarasota Art Museum from April 24 - September 11, 2022. The new exhibit focuses on the exploration of contemporary art that reflects the present moment.

The museum will also be hosting an array of free events for the entire family this weekend including:

ARTIST TALK

Hong Hong

Saturday, April 23

1 PM – 2 PM

Sarasota High School Alumni Auditorium

Artist Hong Hong will illuminate her use of Chinese traditions of paper-making and her process, which traverses themes of the body, landscape, and culture.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY DAY

Celebrate Earth Day

Sunday, April 24

10 am – 5pm

Engage in an immersive theatrical experience from 10 am – 11 am.

Experience live performances in Thomas McGuire Hall from 11:30-12:30 and 1-2 pm.

Take part in the Recycled Community Sculpture from 2-4 pm.

Enjoy our newest exhibition State of the Art 2020: Constructs, which highlights the theme of Planet and our human impact.

PERFORMANCES

Clay Song

Sunday, April 24

11:30 am – 12:30pm | 1-2 pm

Thomas McGuire Hall

Please join us in a series of performances for the activation of Joanna Keane Lopez’s work Clay Song. The performances will feature multidisciplinary artists and performers Nizhonniya Austin, Karima Walker, Kateri López, Gregorio Glassman, and Joanna Keane Lopez.

For more information visit: https://www.sarasotaartmuseum.org

