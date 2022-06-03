MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a developing tropical storm the Manatee County Aquatic Centers will be shutting down June 4-6.

Bill Logan, the Information Outreach Manager, sent out a press release on Thursday evening saying,

“With heavy rains and wind predicted with threats of flooding through the weekend, Manatee County leaders are shutting all County-Operated pools and aquatic centers Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, 2022.”Based on the forecast—and out of an abundance of caution—we are going to close,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes.

Manatee County Pools and Aquatic Centers were already scheduled to be closed on Friday, June 3, 2022. This will simply extend the closure until Monday morning, June 6, 2022.”

For more information visit mymanatee.org.

