SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sightseeing in Sarasota has gotten more creative!

Discover Sarasota Tours has taken over the downtown area with their colorful orange and blue trollies cruising about.

Recently being recognized by Trip Advisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice Winner, Discover Sarasota Tours is a tourism experience both locals and visitors can enjoy all while learning more about Sarasota’s rich history.

The company has a range of different trolley tours guests can partake in depending on their interests ranging from city sightseeing, the haunted and occult, amish traditions, and more. The Murder Mystery Trolley: Who Killed the Circus Queen? excursion is their newest 90-minute mobile spectacle where actors hop aboard the trolley at various stops, sing musical medleys and assign the audience roles to play along too.

The trolley is equipped with air conditioning so guests can constantly keep cool during Sarasota’s hot summer months.

To find out more about Discover Sarasota Tours and their trolley tour schedule check out: https://www.discoversarasotatours.com/all-tours/

