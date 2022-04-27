ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction will soon be underway on what may be Tampa Bay’s first cannabis bar.

At Rasta Canna Bar, coming to Central Ave in St. Petersburg, visitors can expect a classy but funky atmosphere filled with vibrant colors and reggae music greeting them as they enter. Their cocktails, or “kanatails,” will be alcohol-free and infused with CBD.

Drinks like their dank colada with fresh pineapple chunks, pineapple juice, cream of coconut or their hippie juice with lemonade watermelon juice and simple syrup will include 10mg of Delta 8 derived from hemp. The business will also be very eco-conscious from the lights they use to the cups they serve their drinks in.

