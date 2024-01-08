Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - An Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship made an emergency stop near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday after a woman reportedly needed immediate medical attention.
The United States Coast Guard St. Petersburg station boat crew medevaced an 82-year-old woman who reportedly required a higher level of care and was transferred to awaiting EMS at Station St. Petersburg.
The woman was accompanied by her grandson.
