Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Sunshine Skyway Bridge

United States Coast Guard Southeast medevaced a woman off a cruise ship near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge(USCG Southeast)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - An Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship made an emergency stop near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Saturday after a woman reportedly needed immediate medical attention.

The United States Coast Guard St. Petersburg station boat crew medevaced an 82-year-old woman who reportedly required a higher level of care and was transferred to awaiting EMS at Station St. Petersburg.

The woman was accompanied by her grandson.

