Venice Police Marine Unit safely rescues injured pelican

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police Marine Unit is dispatched to Dockside Grill for an injured pelican on the tiki roof.

The pelican was safely rescued without additional injury and taken to the Wildlife Refuge Center facility for further evaluations and medical care.

Venice Police Department, Venice Wildlife Refuge Center and Venice FL Fire Rescue all assisted in operations.

