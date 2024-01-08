Trump expected to appear in court for immunity claim

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in person Tuesday at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Trump’s attorneys plan to argue to the three-judge panel that the former president is immune from prosecution, in part because his actions, especially on January 6, 2021, were effectively part of his official responsibilities.

The hearing is critical in determining whether the indictment against Donald Trump should survive, and when the criminal case against him will take place.

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the government’s case against Trump for election interference, has already ruled that he does not have immunity from prosecution.

“Judge Chutkan has ruled that he is not immune. He is not any different in terms of an office holder than other office holders that might breach the law, that might violate the law,” explained Michelle Bratcher Goodwin, Professor of Constitutional Law at Georgetown Law. “He doesn’t get a pass because he was the president.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith argued in his 82-page filing there is nothing in the Constitution to support the idea that a former president should not be subject to federal criminal law.

Trump’s lawyers contend in their brief that a President should be immune from prosecution for their official acts, arguing Trump was acting in his official capacity on January 6. They argue that if absolute immunity was denied in this case, future presidents would fear facing criminal charges for any action they undertook while in office.

Goodwin said there is precedent for presidential immunity. “So the idea that the president would be immune basically supports the idea that a president in some ways is above the law, that there are certain privileges and rights that a president would have, that ordinary officers of the federal government would not have,” she said. “It’s not the first time that presidents have suggested that they would be immune from prosecution or from investigation.”

The Supreme Court emphasized in a 1982 case involving former President Richard Nixon that the President is not immune from criminal charges stemming from his official or unofficial acts while he’s in office.

A decision by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals will likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. That could delay the start of the government’s case against Trump — which is now scheduled to begin on March 4 — just one day before the Super Tuesday primaries.

