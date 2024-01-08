Florida GOP votes to remove Christian Ziegler as chairman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a near unanimous vote, the State Executive Board has voted to remove Christian Ziegler from the Republican Party of Florida.

Evan Power has been elected as his successor.

Ziegler did not attend the special meeting held in Tallahassee on Monday.

This comes amid a sexual battery investigation into Ziegler after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of rape. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Last month, the board unanimously voted to strip Ziegler of his power, censure him and reduce his salary to $1 a year.

