Florida GOP votes to remove Christian Ziegler as chairman

Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican...
Florida Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a near unanimous vote, the State Executive Board has voted to remove Christian Ziegler from the Republican Party of Florida.

Evan Power has been elected as his successor.

Ziegler did not attend the special meeting held in Tallahassee on Monday.

This comes amid a sexual battery investigation into Ziegler after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of rape. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Last month, the board unanimously voted to strip Ziegler of his power, censure him and reduce his salary to $1 a year.

Republican Party of Florida strips Christian Ziegler of his power
Christian Ziegler refuses to resign at closed-door meeting

