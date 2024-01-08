First Alert Weather: Dangerous, strong storms possible tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clouds will continue to stream into our area today, produced by an active southern jet stream aloft and a surface warm front lifting northward toward the Suncoast. Rainfall is expected to hold off until Tuesday, but winds will become breezy today. Stormy weather is less than 36 hours away and the difference between today’s and tomorrow’s weather will be extreme. If you are a boat owner with concerns about the quality of the mooring of your boat, use today to do a safety check of your vessel. A Gale Watch is in effect for tomorrow. We could see some waves as high as 7 to 12 feet and gusts to 50kts (57mph).

Tomorrow is a code red First Alert Weather Day. In the mid-afternoon and stretching into the early evening, the weather could become dangerous. A very strong low-pressure system will move across the Eastern U.S. with numerous hazardous impacts. A large area of the plains and upper-tier states will get some of the heaviest snows of the season thus far. Storms along the Atlantic coast and the state of Florida are likely to be severe. Powerful rains will cause concerns for flash flooding in the Deep South up and into the Northeast. The Suncoast will also have its problems.

Strong winds will begin this evening and increase tomorrow leading to concerns for dangerous wave action, hazardous boating conditions, and minor coastal flooding (especially at the 6 pm high tide on Tuesday). In a worst-case scenario, the tides could run 2 to 3 feet above the highest of the usual high tides. High wave action could lead to some coastal erosion.

Last but not least is the severe weather threat. An elevated risk exists on Thursday afternoon and evening for storms that could include damaging winds, isolated stronger tornadoes, and significant size hail. Heavy downpours of rain will lead to the possibility of a hazardous evening drive time.

