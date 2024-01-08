Advertise With Us
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office locates missing vehicle; Homicide suspect still missing

DCSO emphasizes that this is an isolated incident that stemmed from a family domestic...
DCSO emphasizes that this is an isolated incident that stemmed from a family domestic disturbance, and it's believed the suspected could have fled the area.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office locates the Ford F-150 truck reported hours ago.

With the assistance from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, a thorough search is underway off Highway 760 near SE Parker Drive.

DCSO emphasizes that this is an isolated incident that stemmed from a family domestic disturbance, and it’s believed the suspected could have fled the area.

53-year-old, Emilio Gustavo Olalde Angel was last seen driving this vehicle and is believed to be the suspect in a homicide shooting.

ABC7 will have the latest updates as they come in.

If you see this individual do NOT approach him and contact 9-1-1 if you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the non-emergency number at (863) 993-4700.

You can also contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or via the P3Tips mobile app.

