Competency hearing for Bradenton double homicide suspect cancelled

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A competency hearing for the Manatee County man accused of brutally killing two people scheduled for Monday was cancelled. A pre-trial meeting will now be held on Tuesday.

Monday’s hearing was supposed to be in relation to charges of resisting arrest.

Thomas Matejcek is accused of killing his mother, Patricia Matejcek, and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr. on Nov. 10. Thomas entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment.

He is charged with second-degree murder. The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

The next competency hearing for his murder charges is scheduled for Jan. 18.

