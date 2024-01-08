Competency hearing for Bradenton man accused of killing 2

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE: The 1:30pm hearing scheduled Monday, has been cancelled.

The man accused of brutally killing his mother and her boyfriend in Bradenton is appearing before a judge today for a competency hearing in connection with a lesser charge. the competency hearing is in relations to resisting arrest charges.

Thomas Matejcek is accused of killing his mother, Patricia Matejcek, and her boyfriend, Sean Harrison Sr. on Nov. 10.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they responded to a bloody scene at the Arbor Terrace RV Park on 55th Avenue Terrace West around 12:05 p.m., after receiving a report of screaming from a mobile home. Deputies found the bodies of Patricia Matejcek and Sean Harrison Sr. inside the home, along with knife in the kitchen sink.

A 911 caller described a man they saw leaving the home on foot; Thomas Matejcek was soon apprehended after a search of the area.

Thomas entered a plea of not guilty during his initial arraignment. The competency hearing Monday is in connection with the misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

At a December hearing. attorneys revealed that Matejcek had been combative and non-cooperative with his attorney. Afterwards, he agreed to be evaluated by mental health professionals before his next appearance.

Thomas is charged with second-degree murder. The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison. Matejcek’s hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

